Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Their Chilling Encounter With the Ghost of a Late Superstar

Country power couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared a crazy ghost story on The Blair Garner Show that will have the hairs on your back standing up.

While promoting their upcoming tour, Soul2Soul, McGraw shared on the radio show how he and his family was looking to rent a house in Los Angeles in the early 2000s, but instead encountered some paranormal activity.

One home the family got a chance to stay in was the estate of Frank Sinatra. Though Sinatra had passed away in 1998, his furniture was still in the house, along with mementos as the owners looking to sell. While McGraw and Hill did not buy the house, they shared some interesting experiences that haunted them.

The couple’s daughter, Gracie, who was 4 years old at the time, accompanied her parents to the home. McGraw recalls Gracie went right to the piano and sat on the side of the bench as if she was sitting next to a person playing the piano. After a few minutes, he called Gracie to go.

But he reveals, that’s when things got strange for their family.

“We start to go upstairs, and at the top of the stairs there’s a black-and-white photo of Frank Sinatra but with his eyes painted blue. Gracie stops. She stops in the middle of the stairs and says, ‘Dad, that’s the guy!’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean, that’s the guy?’ She says, ‘That’s the guy that was at the piano with me.’ I said, ‘Gracie, really?’ She said, ‘Yeah, he was sitting at the piano with me.’ I said, ‘Where did he go?’ She said, ‘He went to the kitchen. He loves the kitchen.’”

As it turns out, the agent showing them the house confirmed that Sinatra loved to hang out with all his guests in the kitchen. But what gets even more crazy is how ‘Old Blue Eyes’ used a hidden doorway to go to the kitchen from where the piano sat on the first floor.

McGraw adds, “[Gracie] said, ‘I’ll show you.’ She took us straight to the kitchen where he went in the door.”

The Sinatra family obviously took that as a sign that their patriarch really liked the McGraw family. That afternoon, the country couple got a call that the family was going to let them rent the house.

