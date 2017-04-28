Watch: John Cena Has Just One Request for His Wedding to Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella just got engaged in April at Wrestlemania, but the pair is already thinking about their upcoming wedding.

The couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight Thursday at the premiere of Cena’s new film, The Wall, in New York City, with the actor revealing that there’s just one thing he wants from his big day.

“I just wanna make sure that it’s a good day,” he said. “We’ve made our lives very public and I think the world knows that it’s been a lot to just get to that proposal moment. I want [Nikki] to be as happy as she was at that moment.”

“I had to retell her things that I told her on that day because she was so happy. She couldn’t process it all,” Cena added. “As long as we have that happiness on that day, I think I’m good.”

Bella agreed, noting, “I’m very lucky.”

The WWE Superstar has already started thinking about what she’ll wear on her big day, revealing on Instagram that she counts Grace Kelly as a major bridal inspiration. Bella also attended multiple shows at Bridal Fashion Week in New York City.

Incredible event @marchesafashion #nybfw #BridalFashionWeek A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

