Watch: Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Alex Rodriguez ‘Loves’ About Her

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been getting super cozy in this last month, but are the former New York Yankees player and the “Jenny From the Block” songstress already in love?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez revealed what her new boyfriend loves most about her — and we aren’t surprised.

As Lopez tells ET correspondent, Cameron Mathison, he is a fan of her new music.

“He loves it,” the 47-year-old said. “I’m so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it.”

Lopez debuted her new Spanish language single, “Mirate” during Thursday’s telecast of the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami, Florida, sharing that a lot of the songs on her new record are a lot like that, full of emotion and an upbeat tempo treading lyrics of love and life.

“I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve made in a long time and I’m super proud of it,” she continued, noting that her boyfriend, Rodriguez is also incredibly helpful.

“He’s such a supportive person and he’s so lovely,” she gushed. “He’s actually working in Connecticut, but he will be here later.”

Lopez went on to say she didn’t mind another nickname, like J-Rod, which fans are now referring to for the couple.

“It’s fine,” she said. “We kind of thought that would happen… because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it’s not like you were original or anything.”

