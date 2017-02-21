Victoria and David Beckham Write Birthday Posts for Their 12-Year-Old Son Cruz

Happy Birthday to the cheekiest member of our family … He may be the cheekiest but this little man has the biggest heart and sweetest nature and any dad would be Proud to have that in his son…. At 12 years old he brings a smile and joy into the house from the moment he opens his eyes till the moment he falls asleep which normally means 8:30pm ( but we all know that means 9:30 right CRUZ 🙄. Anyway Happy birthday little man x love you ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Cruz Beckham turned 12 years old on Monday and his family was right there with him to celebrate. His famous parents made sure to post sweet birthday messages on social media to celebrate the day.

David Beckham shared a father-son photo on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to the cheekiest member of our family … He may be the cheekiest but this little man has the biggest heart and sweetest nature and any dad would be Proud to have that in his son…. At 12 years old he brings a smile and joy into the house from the moment he opens his eyes till the moment he falls asleep which normally means 8:30pm (but we all know that means 9:30 right CRUZ 🙄. Anyway Happy birthday little man x love you ❤️”

Victoria also sent birthday wishes to her “beautiful boy,” writing, “Happy birthday beautiful boy x We are all so proud and love u so much 💜 Can’t believe you are 12 years old today!!!! Lots of love and kisses x.”

Cruz’s big brother Brooklyn posted a throwback black and white photo of all three brothers sitting on the stairs. “Happy birthday to my little bro @cruzbeckham love you xoxo,” Brooklyn wrote.

The Beckhams are currently enjoying a ski vacation in Canada.

