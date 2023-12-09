Vanessa Hudgens Marries MLB Player in Secret Mexico Ceremony

Vanessa Hudgens and her baseball player boyfriend are officially hitched! The Princess Switch star and Cole Tucker, an MLB player, are now a married couple. According to PEOPLE, the High School Musical alum tied the knot with Tucker on Dec. 2 in Tulum, Mexico. This report came after pop culture followers got into a frenzy after an image of Hudgens posing on the beach in a white dress began floating around online. Additionally, Hudgens' former High School Musical costar Monique Coleman posted a video on her Instagram Story showing footage of a tropical setting in Tulum.

Hudgens and Tucker first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were spotted in Los Angeles. In February, the couple announced their engagement. In April 2021, Hudgens spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how she met Tucker who currently played baseball for the Colorado Rockies this past season.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens said. "Zoom, you've got to love it. "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Before meeting Tucker, Hudgens spoke to ET about what she looks for in a partner. "Your girl's open," she said in November 2020. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. I am not picky, really. I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not — if anything, I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

Hudgens, 34, has been keeping herself busy after her High School Musical days came to an end. This year, Hudgens appeared in the film Downtown Owl with Lily Rabe and Ed Harris. She is also set to appear in the upcoming fourth Bad Boys film to reprise her role as Kelly.

Tucker, 27, was selected in the first round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and spent four seasons with the Pirates before signing with the Rockies in December 2022. Tucker has played in 154 MLB games in his career and recorded a .211 batting average with five home runs and 37 RBIs.