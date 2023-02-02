Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to MLB Star Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, MLB star Cole Tucker, will be a married couple soon. According to TMZ, the two are engaged, and the proposal happened sometime at the end of 2022. It's now clear when Tucker popped the question, but the couple was seen in Paris in November. Also, a marriage date has not been announced.

Hudgens and Cole have been dating since 2020. According to the Daily Mail, the High School Musical alum originally met Cole via Zoom while virtually attending Joe Jonas' meditation group. Cole is Hudgen's first boyfriend since ending her eight-year relationship with Austin Butler in 2019. The couple went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, Hudgens opened up about first meeting Tucker. "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens said. "Zoom, you've got to love it. "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2020, Hudgens talked about what she looks for in a partner. "Your girl's open," she said at the time which was before she met Tucker. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. I am not picky, really. I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not — if anything, I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

Tucker, 26, has spent the last four years with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his four seasons with the Pirates, Tucker played in 154 games and recorded a .211 batting average with five home runs, 35 RBIs and four stolen bases. In December, Tucker signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Over the last couple of years, Hudgens, 34, has been keeping busy appearing in movies such as Bad Boys for Life, Tick, Tick...Boom! and Asking for It. Last year, Hudgens finished filming a movie called Dowtown Owl which also stars Ed Harris, Lily Rabe, Henry Golding and Finn Wittrock.