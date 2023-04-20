Zac Efron Fans Freak out After He Follows Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were one of Hollywood's "It" couples over a decade ago. While they've since gone their separate ways, it seems like they may be back on good terms once again. Fans noticed that Efron started following Hudgens on Instagram (she has yet to follow him back), leading them to share their excitement online over the move.

As Us Weekly reported, some fans realized that Efron was following Hudgens on Instagram on Monday. Other fans then pointed out that Efron has been following Hudgens since the beginning of the month. However, it's unclear when the follow actually happened. Regardless, it's pretty wild to see that Hudgens and Efron are on good social media terms more than a decade after their relationship. The two High School Musical stars began dating in 2007 and called it quits in 2010.

Since it's been so long since Efron and Hudgens have been an item, fans have certainly honed in on their social media activity. Judging by their reactions to the Instagram follow, fans are thrilled to see it all.