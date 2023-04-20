Zac Efron Fans Freak out After He Follows Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were one of Hollywood's "It" couples over a decade ago. While they've since gone their separate ways, it seems like they may be back on good terms once again. Fans noticed that Efron started following Hudgens on Instagram (she has yet to follow him back), leading them to share their excitement online over the move.
As Us Weekly reported, some fans realized that Efron was following Hudgens on Instagram on Monday. Other fans then pointed out that Efron has been following Hudgens since the beginning of the month. However, it's unclear when the follow actually happened. Regardless, it's pretty wild to see that Hudgens and Efron are on good social media terms more than a decade after their relationship. The two High School Musical stars began dating in 2007 and called it quits in 2010.
Since it's been so long since Efron and Hudgens have been an item, fans have certainly honed in on their social media activity. Judging by their reactions to the Instagram follow, fans are thrilled to see it all.
ngl, i would die if they started something new... https://t.co/ofTIf2WxpV— not jaycakes╰(*°▽°*)╯ (@sekacyaj) April 18, 2023
Fans are already wondering whether this means a reconciliation is in the future. But, Hudgens did recently announce her engagement to Cole Tucker.
we're soariiing we're flyiiing 💜💜💜 https://t.co/3iPC3WxzEv— Χοτσίβι (@hoecheevee) April 17, 2023
All of this Instagram business has fans reminiscing about High School Musical. What a time.
YES YES YESSSSSSSSSSSS https://t.co/WvW7MEfsVW pic.twitter.com/36y2xCvR2C— Anita Bonghit (@tamaracavor) April 17, 2023
Who knew that Efron following Hudgens on Instagram would cause such a stir? Aside from the fans, of course.
I used to pray for times like this https://t.co/gNVOmdK3zz pic.twitter.com/BVR0bqmhS8— Rin🏁 (@RinnNohara) April 17, 2023
Efron only followed Hudgens on Instagram, but it's enough for fans to cheer. They love it.
this could be the start of something newww https://t.co/njCbGA5Zbd— Stephen (@Itz_Steviiee) April 17, 2023
Many fans utilized their High School Musical knowledge by joking that this "could be the start of something new." Hudgens' beau may have something to say about that though.
i wish i could lie but i feel something about this https://t.co/5999j8ZQXT— jas (@thescentofjsmn) April 18, 2023
Fans can't deny that they're excited about Efron following Hudgens on Instagram. It's a pretty wild move in 2023.
HE'S FINALLY ATTENDING HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL REUNIONS https://t.co/Swd47ZNVov— nyima jayprilli (@mydaywon) April 17, 2023
Some fans believe that Efron following Hudgens means that he's on board for a High School Musical reunion. Could it be possible?