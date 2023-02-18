'Vampire Diaries': Paul Wesley Is Getting a Divorce

The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley and his wife, Ines de Ramon, are officially divorcing after three years together. The former couple announced their separation in September 2022. With his cofounder and his on-screen "TVD" brother, actor Ian Somerhalder, the 40-year-old actor promoted his brand of Brothers Bond Bourbon in New York City in August. Fans noticed, however, that Wesley was not wearing his wedding ring. The actor, born Paul Wasilewski, announced in February 2023 that he had divorced his wife, who had already begun dating actor Brad Pitt. The former couple, who wed on August 25, 2018, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. Regarding property division, the court papers state that "All such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at the time of trial, or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties."

They reportedly had no children together but shared a rescue country dog named Gregory. In 2020, Wesley and de Ramon rescued Gregory during the Coronavirus pandemic. "I'm in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it," he told People, sharing that he was glad to be safe and healthy with his wife during the lockdown. "For me, I reset. I recalibrated. Kind of realized what was important to me, reprioritized my life." Wesley previously married Beautiful People actress Torrey DeVitto in 2011. The former couple announced their split in July 2013 and finalized their divorce in December 2013. According to a rep for Wesley, the couple actually split around April 2022, as revealed in a statement to PEOPLE magazine in September 2022. "A rep for PW and IR has confirmed that they have separated," the statement read. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."

As Us Weekly reported, the former couple were first spotted holding hands after a dinner date in June 2018, sparking rumors that they might be involved. After sharing a photo of the two with former The Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev at a wedding in Montauk the following month, Wesley made their relationship public. The couple was spotted in New York with what appeared to be matching wedding rings in February 2019, leading fans to speculate they had secretly married. Later, on a June episode of the Directionally Challenged podcast, Nina Dobrev accidentally revealed that Wesley and de Ramon had gotten married when she referred to de Ramon as his wife, PEOPLE reported. Despite de Ramon's recent romance with Brad Pitt, Wesley appears to be focusing on his career. Fans can look forward to seeing him as Captain Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.