Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose Pack on the PDA in Sweet New Photo

Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose played coy about their relationship when they first started dating four months ago, but the lovebirds aren’t so shy any longer!

The pair shared another loved-up snap Wednesday when Rose uploaded a sweet photo of the two to Instagram, showing the duo kissing as Chmerkovskiy tips his hat back.

“NYC nights,” Rose captioned the shot.

The photo comes just a few days after the pair were caught on the Kiss Cam at a New York Knicks game, with both Rose and Chmerkovskiy sharing a video from the event on social media.

“Jumbotron vibes with my boo,” Chmerkovskiy captioned a clip of the moment.

“Why is he so cute tho,” Rose wrote on her own account next to heart emoji.

“They were really cute,” an onlooker who spotted the pair at Monday’s game told Entertainment Tonight. “They look like they have a lot of fun together!”

