Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling Syndey Chase Doubles Down on Her Account

Tristan Thompson's alleged mistress is doubling down on TikTok. News broke on Wednesday that Sydney Chase, an Instagram model, was claiming that Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's partner and the father of her three-year-old daughter True, hooked up with her in January of 2021. Chase was a guest on the No Jumper podcast, and she spared few details about their encounters.

It was a peek-a-boo d—, but, baby, it was good," Chase claimed before launching into some graphic descriptions of Thompson's abilities and anatomy. Chase also piqued fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians by revealing details of his alleged infidelity. "He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off."

So far, neither Thompson nor Kardashian have addressed Chase's allegations, but the model has doubled down on her story in a new TikTok video. "Yes the Tristan rumors are true," Chase explained. "The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party," she continued. Kardashian posted photos from her lavish birthday party for True two weeks ago. Thompson was not in attendance because he was out of town for a game.

In the TikTok video, Chase apologized for "[disclosing] personal information about Tristan," saying "that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that." Chase continued, stating that she and Thompson hooked up. "Me answering the question about our past relations, that is true," she said. "We did have past relations; I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney🌹 (@sydneychasexo)

"In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking," the 23-year-old explained. "We first met [in] November — November 11th to be exact — and that’s when everything started. And then the last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview — it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party."

This wouldn't be the first time that Thompson cheated on Kardashian, hooking up with another Instagram model, Lani Blair, in 2018 just days before True was born. Additionally, Thompson famously hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods. Kardashian ended up taking him back, claiming on Twitter that she has "forgiven all parties" after being called a hypocrite."

"We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent (sic) thing is near say. The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with," Kardashian tweeted. "If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being."