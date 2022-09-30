Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa's Alleged Romance Gets Wild Reactions From Social Media Users

Trevor Noah has a new lady. The Daily Show host was spotted out on an evening date with pop sensation, Dua Lipa. The Daily Mail shared photos of the two kissing and hugging on a night out in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Lipa, 27, and Noah, 38 dined at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village. They shared a kiss and a hug before going their separate ways. An onlooker told the media outlet of their date: "They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs." It's Noah's first public spotting with a new love interest since his split earlier this year from Euphoria star, Minka Kelly.

Lipa is a London-born singer and songwriter known for merging a disco-pop sound. She's also highly regarded, winning six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and two Guinness World Records. It's unclear when the two began dating, but their budding romance comes as a huge surprise to social media users. Many find them to be an odd pairing. While others are giving Noah his kudos.