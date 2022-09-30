Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa's Alleged Romance Gets Wild Reactions From Social Media Users
Trevor Noah has a new lady. The Daily Show host was spotted out on an evening date with pop sensation, Dua Lipa. The Daily Mail shared photos of the two kissing and hugging on a night out in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Lipa, 27, and Noah, 38 dined at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village. They shared a kiss and a hug before going their separate ways. An onlooker told the media outlet of their date: "They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs." It's Noah's first public spotting with a new love interest since his split earlier this year from Euphoria star, Minka Kelly.
Lipa is a London-born singer and songwriter known for merging a disco-pop sound. She's also highly regarded, winning six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and two Guinness World Records. It's unclear when the two began dating, but their budding romance comes as a huge surprise to social media users. Many find them to be an odd pairing. While others are giving Noah his kudos.
I salute you King
Trevor Noah is officially the most successful South African export ever. Bagging Dua Lipa is the pinnacle, I’m afraid— 𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖑 𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𓅓 (@shezaaaad_) September 29, 2022
Others are giving Noah the MVP award. They now want pointers.prevnext
What's the conversation like
what the hell do trevor noah and dua lipa even talk about— sk (@kirkxxs) September 29, 2022
The pair seem to be polar opposites. Many wonder what they have in common.prevnext
Where's October?
trevor noah & dua lipa is the final nail in september’s coffin…this month has been a MOVIE— jamnbangtan🪐 (@kdramaddictttt) September 29, 2022
September has been one wild month. Noah and Lipa's spotting just sent some over the edge.prevnext
Resembles another pairing
Dua lipa and Trevor Noah is just the weeknd and Selena Gomez in a different font— Erin 💌| emails I can’t send (@eglitter358) September 29, 2022
The same feeling some have about Lipa and Noah is what they felt about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. Gomez and the singer were spotted celebrating her birthday and hanging out on different occasions this year to many fans' surprise.prevnext
Would have never guessed this pair
you could’ve given me a million hints plus unlimited time and i would’ve never landed on “dua lipa and trevor noah are dating”— 🐻❄️⁷🏎️🏁 (@userbfIy) September 29, 2022
When news about Noah having a new woman spread, many say they would have never guessed Lipa. Now, they know.prevnext
Parents ignoring their children
Not now sweetie mommy is trying to figure out if Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are actually dating pic.twitter.com/tTVRRRZVvj— ً (@generictwhandIe) September 29, 2022
It was so shocking to many that even mothers are ignoring play time with their children to research the new couple. Memes have been generating across social media.prev