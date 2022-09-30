'The Daily Show' Host Trevor Noah Reportedly Dating Major Pop Star

It appears The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is moving on from his relationship with Minka Kelly. After a two-year relationship, the former pair called it quits in May 2022. At the time of the split, sources claimed they'd been separated for some time. Noah was recently spotted getting cozy with pop superstar Dua Lipa, after the Daily Mail shared photos of them kissing and hugging on a night out in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Lipa, 27, and Noah, 38 gathered at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village. They shared a romantic kiss and hug before going their separate ways. An onlooker told the media outlet of their date: "They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs."

Kelly and Noah's split was confirmed via People Magazine. A source told the publication: "Minka is single now," adding, "They have been broken up for a while." Kelly currently stars in the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria. While breakups can be hard, the source noted that Kelly wasn't crying over it. "[She] has the best attitude," the source continued. "She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

The two began dating in 2020. "They're very happy. It's a very serious relationship. They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," a source claimed at the time. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple."

This year wasn't the first breakup for Kelly and Noah. They reportedly split in May 2021 before they were spotted out together in St. Barts just weeks later.

Amid their reconciliation, they spent the holidays together. In January, Kelly posted photos from a trip to South Africa she took with The Daily Show host of his homeland. She called the trip "the holiday of a lifetime."