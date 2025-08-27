Travis Kelce’s Father Shares When Taylor Swift Proposal Took Place

Travis Kelce’s dad is sharing the details of how the Kansas City Chiefs player proposed to his now-fiancée, Taylor Swift.

After the pop star and football player, both 35, announced their engagement Tuesday, writing on Instagram that “your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Ed Kelce revealed some of the intimate details to ABC News 5 Cleveland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ … They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed, 74, revealed.

Travis’ dad continued on to share that the NFL tight end had popped the question nearly two weeks ago.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” he said, adding, “And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Ed then revealed that the couple FaceTimed not only him, but Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, and Swift’s parents “to make sure everybody knew” not long after.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Taylor Swift hugs Ed Kielce after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

“I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know,” he said, noting that “to see them together is great.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer and the athlete, who started dating in 2023, shared photos from their romantic flower-filled proposal on Instagram Tuesday, giving fans a close-up look at the custom 8-carat diamond ring Travis co-designed with jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine.