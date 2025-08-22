Taylor Swift Fans Think She’s Performing at the Super Bowl

Time to put on your tinfoil hats.

A group of Taylor Swift’s fans are absolutely convinced the pop star will be headlining Super Bowl 60 later next year, thanks to some of her strange word choices when she appeared on New Heights, the podcast of her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That episode generated an astounding 10 million views in 16 hours on YouTube. It has since reached 20 million views.

Play video

In the episode, Swift sits next to her boyfriend to reveal the cover of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. She also discusses her wildly successful Eras Tour and the re-recordings of her past albums, which she refers to as “Taylor’s Versions.”

On the podcast, Swift claimed “I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates,” then proceeded to drop several numbers in awkward spots during conversation.

For example, she kept emphasizing the number 47, including thanking Jason Kelce “for screaming for like 47 seconds for me.” The 47th stop of the Eras Tour was Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the next Super Bowl will be held.

The singer also mentioned that on a day-to-day basis, she’s thinking about sourdough bread “60 percent of the time,” which fans take as a nod to Super Bowl 60. The theory looks a little more believable when you think about who plays at the stadium. Levi’s Stadium is the home of the San Francisco 49ers. Their mascot? Sourdough Sam.

Whether these are all just coincidences or the singer playing even more mind games with her rabid fans, the possibility of a Taylor Swift halftime show seems as good a possibility as ever.