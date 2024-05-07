Bethenny Frankel and Partner Paul Bernon Reportedly Split After Six Years

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly a single woman again. The Real Housewives of New York City alum and her longtime partner and former fiance, Paul Bernon, have split after six years together, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. "It just wasn't going to work" a mutual friend of the former pair told the outlet, noting they split around two months ago. "They are so different – he's an under the radar kind of guy," the source added.

Frankel has confused many about he status of their relationship as she continues wearing her massive engagement ring. "She still has the ring," the source noted. They began dating in October 2018 after meeting on a dating app. Within a year, they were reportedly living together in search of a new shared home. Simultaneously, Frankel was in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her ex, Jason Hoppy, whom she wed in 2012. Their divorce dragged out for a decade before it was declared final in 2021. Frankel and Hoppy share a 13-year-old daughter, Bryn.

Frankel and Bernon have split before. They briefly split but reunited in January 2021 after they were spotted together in Miami. "It was a spontaneous get-together," an eyewitness told Us. They were engaged two months later. She spoke highly of her fiancé, telling the media of their engagement, "Paul's an absolutely beautiful person and it's an exciting, fun time."

She was equally enthused about Bernon's relationship with her daughter. "He's a good friend. He's a good dad. So everything's good. Everything is really good," she said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

After a lengthy divorce, she insisted she was in no rush to get married again and was settled in her relationship with Bernon. "I don't know when we'll get married," she told former friend and boss, Andy Cohen, on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don't want to plan a wedding."