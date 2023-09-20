Jason Kelce Says Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are '100% True'

The rumors of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating are apparently "100% true," according to Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce. On Wednesday, Jason spoke with the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss the new football season and his team, the Philadelphia Eagles. During the conversation, Jason was asked about his brother — who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — and whether or not there is a spark between him and Swift.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," Jason replied, per Audacy. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true." Just days prior, Jason was less certain about the reports, per E! News, saying during a post-game interview, "I've seen these rumors...I cannot comment." He added, "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

(Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images// Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images))

The dating rumors surrounding Travis Kelce and Swift are fairly recent, but they originated over the summer. In July, Travis revealed that he attempted to give Swift his number at one of her Eras Tour concerts, but was unsuccessful. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce told his brother on their New Heights podcast.

"So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he added. Kelce also shared that the friendship bracelet trend among Swift fans was something that he saw a lot of during the concert he attended. "I received a bunch of them being there," he said, "but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

While he has not made any official comments, Kelce did make it known that he's aware of the rumors. Following a Kansas City Cheifs game, NFL Network host Rich Eisen was commenting in a post-game clip, and he dropped many references to Swift while discussing Kelce's gameplay. "You saw it on Thursday night when Travis Kelce wasn't in there, it left a 'blank space,'" Eisen slyly quipped. "But I think he returns today and proves to be the 'anti-hero.' Never goes out of 'style.'"

Eisen then went on to make a reference to "August" being over, and noted Kelce's injury as being a "delicate" bone bruise. Kelce responed to the clip by writing on Instagram, "Well played Rich.... Well played." Notably, Swift has also not