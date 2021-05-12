Travis Barker Shows off His NSFW Kourtney Kardashian-Inspired Candle

✖

Travis Barker is showing off a racy gift inspired by girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story Tuesday to show off his new Heretic x Goop candle, which sports the label, "This smells like Kourtney's orgasm." Kardashian clearly thought the gift was in good fun, reposting the photo on her Story as well.

It's been a whirlwind romance for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and musician beau, who went public with their relationship in February after deciding in January to take their longtime friendship to another level. Since then, the pair hasn't shied away from PDA, and Barker even tattooed Kardashian's name on his chest before swapping "I love yous" publicly on social media.

A source close to Kardashian's family told Entertainment Tonight this week that they have "never seen her like this before" with a boyfriend, as the two are "obsessed with each other." The insider continued that "Travis makes Kourtney feel so special and he is always showing her how much he loves her and how important she is to him," meanwhile, "Kourtney has been extremely loving towards him" and has been making a "big effort" to show how much she cares about him. "Kourtney's family is happy for her, but they're also in a little bit of shock because they've never seen her like this before," the source added.

Kardashian and Barker both are parents — Barker to daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with ex Shanna Moakler and Kardashian to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with ex Scott Disick — which has reportedly bonded them together. It hasn't been easy for their exes to witness them all loved up, however.

"Shanna's moved on from Travis, but it's been hurtful that everything he's doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It's all exactly the same," an insider told PEOPLE last month. "Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly — they have a long history together. Again she's moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her."

Disick, who is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, admitted during the final season of KUWTK he didn't like seeing Kardashian in other relationships. "It [hurts] me when you're with somebody else and waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?" he told her.