Dean McDermott Gets Into Fistfight Amid Tori Spelling Divorce Rumors

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have been facing divorce rumors lately and amid the speculation, it is now reported that McDermott may have recently gotten into a fistfight. According to Page Six, the 55-year-old Pretty Hard Cases actor was playing hockey at an L.A. ice rink on Monday. At some point, he was photographed appearing to be duking it out with a fellow player, though no explanation was shared regarding what may have sparked the duel.

The icy fight photos come as McDermott and Spelling’s relationship has reportedly been estranged, with McDermott not turning up for their family holiday photo. In September, McDermott broke his silence on the divorce speculation during an appearance on the Feminine Warrior podcast and shared that he doesn’t really follow all the tabloid reports about his and Spelling’s relationship. “I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” he said. “It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.’” The divorce speculation was sparked earlier this year when Spelling was photographed in public not wearing her wedding ring.

McDermott stated that the explanation for the situation is simple, Spelling “took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on” afterward. He lamented that paparazzi made it appear the couple was “divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring at the farmers market.” McDermott later added, “It’s just weird that people need to know. ‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”

McDermott and Spelling married in 2005 and share five kids. Over the years, they have had to weather numerous split rumors. Back in June, Spelling spoke about her and McDermott’s relationship during an episode of Jeff Lewis Live, quipping to the host that she wouldn’t privately tell him if there was anything negative happening between them because “then you spill my s— right here.”

Spelling continued, “Of course I’m not going to tell you what’s really going on.” She also seemed to chalk up McDermott sleeping in another room as being due to her kids getting used to sleeping in there while he was away for work. “Since he left-this is not good, you guys-but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, [the kids] have all stayed with me. So, I currently still have four in the bedroom with me, who have yet to go back to their rooms.”