Tori Spelling Shares Impact of Son Beau on Her Marriage to Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been married since 2006, but things haven’t always been easy for the couple. After facing their share of ups and downs, the pair welcomed son Beau Dean in March, with the infant’s arrival ushering in a new phase of their relationship.

Speaking to People at the 7th annual Santa’s Secret Workshop event in Los Angeles on Saturday, Spelling explained that Beau is a “symbol” of the couple’s “rebuilt” marriage.

“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over,” she said. “I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

Spelling and McDermott are also parents to Finn Davey, Hattie Margaret, Stella Doreen and Liam Aaron.

The actress explained that while she and McDermott didn’t have to put much work into their marriage at first, she later realized that a lasting relationship takes effort.

“I look back and I remember doing interviews probably seven years ago … I was like, ‘It’s easy, we don’t have to work at it. We have this great marriage,’” she recalled. “Eleven years later, I’m like, ‘It’s a lot of work.’ It takes work and I took that for granted — I think we both did. We thought, ‘Oh, our relationship just works,’ and the truth is, no relationship just works.”

Spelling added that over the years, she’s learned to discuss her feelings, something she said is important to do.

“I really feel like I found my voice in the relationship,” the mom of five explained. “It was really empowering for me because my whole life I grew up and I never talked about my feelings … so I carried that into my relationship.”

Spelling joked, “Now I talk too much about my feelings, but it’s so much better to talk about stuff.”

Photo Credit: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com