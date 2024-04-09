Tori Spelling Admits She and Dean McDermott Slept in Different Bedrooms for Years Before Divorce

Tori Spelling is opening up about her divorce from Dean McDermott, revealing that the couple were having problems years before their split. In a new episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the mother-of-five shared that the pair had long been sleeping in "different bedrooms," prior to filing for divorce, and that it was McDermott's "choice" to do so.

"Like, he gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," Spelling explained, adding that they did have a pet pig that slept in their bed once, but it was just the one time. "I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights," she went on to say. "But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 6. Rumors about the couple's rocky marriage occasionally emerged throughout the past few years. Over the summer, the pair confirmed their split, with Spelling distracting her family from the situation by taking their kids on an RV vacation. In a post on Instagram, the actress revealed some pictures she snapped of her and her five kids hanging out in and around their camper, cautioned, "As long as we have each other..."

Both McDermott and Spelling have since moved on it seems. In October, McDermott was spotted holding hands with a younger woman. Later, Page Six identified the woman as 32-year-old Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in LA. It is unclear how long the pair have been dating. Then, in November, Spelling was seen locking lips with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer. The pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, hanging out and getting cozy with one another.