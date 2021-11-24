It seems like things are still on the rocks for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott after the Beverly Hills 90210 actress shared her holiday card photos on Instagram without her husband.

Posing with 14-year-old Liam, 13-year-old Stella, 10-year-old Hattie, 9-year-old Finn and 4-year-old Beau –– all of whom she shares with McDermott –– she and the kids exuded the meaning of “country living” as they stood between a pig and a few goats. Spelling held a chicken as she smiled in the middle. “It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house!” she captioned the SimplytoImpress.com sponsored post.

The latest move marks the most the actress has said (or hinted at) on the current status of her relationship lately. She previously refused to answer any questions regarding her marriage during her visit to The Wendy Williams Show, which was guest hosted by Whitney Cummings. “What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” she said at the time. To which, the comedian responded with: “Fair enough, fair enough.”

“We asked, I love you, this is somebody that has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and answers the questions [we] want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you,” Cummings said. A source close to Spelling later revealed that there was no bad blood between the two for the comments. “She was in a good mood and happy to be there for Whitney. They’re great friends. She hates flying and flew there to be with Whitney,” the source told a separate outlet.

Divorce rumors have been circulating around the couple for some time now. A September report from an insider close to the family claimed that the official split was “imminent.” “[She] and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried. But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori,” they said, clarifying that the breakup is not related to any kind of infidelity. “He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time.”