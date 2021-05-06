Jennie Garth Recalls 'Complete Irony' Over Instagram Photo Before Starring in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' (Exclusive)

✖

Jennie Garth rose to stardom following her beloved role as California teenager, Kelly Taylor, on FOX's hit drama series Beverly Hills, 90210, but it was a moment in time right before the series took off that would play most ironically to her life today. The actress took to Instagram recently to share a photo of herself with a friend on Rodeo drive before her days starring on the decade-long series, at the time not even knowing how that famous part of Los Angeles would change her life. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Garth opened up about how important that photo was to her while touching on the timelessness of the groundbreaking series.

"I came across that photo and it just dawned on me that the complete irony of it all," she said during our PopCulture @ Home series. "I had gone on a trip with a girlfriend to see Beverly Hills and there were were on Rodeo Drive and I did not have any clue that that would be so, you know, integral in the rest of my life — that zip code." In the photo, Garth is standing next to Rhonda as they both posed for the photo with a "rodeo collection" sign in the background.

Garth recalls when she first got the offer to be on the series she was just so thankful to be a part of the cast and admits she hopped on board because of the amazing people working on the project. "I was so excited to be working; to get a job. You know, I was so young and it was all so new to me and I was also very excited at the idea of working on this particular show because I knew that it had such great people behind it and so much potential and it looked like a lot of fun," she said. "And that's what it ended up being. It was just a really great experience with so many incredible people involved."

Garth still stays in touch with cast members including Tori Spelling, whom she now has a podcast with called 90210MG. She noted how they're finally able to watch the series as fans — although she admits she never watched herself during her years of filming, but that it's nice to do it now. While she's busy with that and other projects, she's also busy being a mom to three daughters, all of who are almost behind the wheel now. As their safety is her number one concern, she's teamed up with Kelley Blue Book to announce their Best Family Cars of 2021.

"I want something practical and safe; they want something cool. It's very hard to figure out where to start as far as research goes," she explained. "But Kelley Blue Book has expertly compiled a list of the best family cars of 2021, so it makes it a lot easier."