Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Details 'Very Close' Relationship With His Ex Heather Locklear

Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan recently opened up and shared details about her "very close" relationship with his ex, Heather Locklear. "Heather and I are very close. She's awesome, I love her," the stand-up comedian told PEOPLE. "I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She's just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around."

Locklear, 61, was Lee's, 60, second wife. The pair were married from 1986 to 1995. He would, famously, later go on to marry Pamela Anderson, 55, with whom he shares two children: Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 25. Lee was married to Anderson from 1995 until 1998. More than 20 years later he married Furlan, 36, who is thrilled to have a good relationship with at least one of her husband's ex-wives. "There's a lot that goes on that I don't share publicly that kept that from happening, [but] she's very, very nice, so I've managed to have a relationship with her and I am so grateful for that," she confessed. "She tells me funny stories. Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years!"

Interestingly, Furlan points out that Lee refers to Locklear as "the one that got away" in The Dirt, a 2002 collaborative autobiography for his band, Mötley Crüe. "She was the love of his life. I see it, because she's just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person," the actress shared. "Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that's why they're still really good friends."

Furlan went on to quip, "I yell at my husband, I'm like, 'I can't believe you cheated on her. She's so cool.' That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he's a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn."

Finally, the comedian discussed getting back into stand-up, after being away from the stage for some time. "I literally just joke about everything in my life. Some people will attack me for it and make fun of me, but I use comedy to cope with whatever I'm dealing with," she admitted. "It just fulfills me in so many ways and it's so nice to just get to do it. I'm just loving it and I'm just enjoying my life with it so much. There's no better feeling to me than making people laugh."