Tom Hiddleston Reportedly Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston, 41,is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, fellow actress Zawe Ashton, 37. The couple met while starring on Broadway in the play Betrayal in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the September Tony Awards. While neither of their reps confirmed the news to PEOPLE, Ashton was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on the requisite finger at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Hiddleston has worked to keep this relationship much lower profile than his last, a whirlwind summer romance with Taylor Swift in 2016. “Everyone is entitled to a private life,” Hiddleston told The Telegraph in 2017. “I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

In Betrayal, Hiddleston and Ashton played a married couple ripped apart by infidelity after she sleeps with his best friend, played by Charlie Cox. Ashton is best known for her work in Fresh Meat, Velvet Buzzsaw, and Nocturnal Animals, and is also set to star as the villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

While Hiddleston has made a name for himself In Hollywood in projects like The Night Manager (for which he won a Golden Globe), Crimson Peak, and War Horse, he is easily best known as Loki in the MCU. Disney+ renewed Marvel Studios’ Loki for a second season, announcing it quite plainly in the Season 1 finale. Loki wrapped up its run on Disney+ last year, complete with one of the post-credit scenes the MCU is known for. It showed a file reading: “Loki will return in Season 2.”

However, there might be quite a long wait until fans actually see that season two. Kate Herron, who directed season one, announced that she would not be returning for the next season. Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige gave an update on the series in an interview with Collider, Feige explained that discussions for season two had begun. “It is underway,” he explained at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. “We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly.” Due to the time that it could require to find a replacement director and the other Marvel content coming to Disney+, filming could be delayed, meaning that the second season wouldn’t arrive until late 2022 or even early 2023.