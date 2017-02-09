Tom Hiddleston Opens up About His Past Relationship With Taylor Swift

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Tom Hiddleston has no bad blood with Taylor Swift.

The actor opened up to GQ about his relationship with the singer. It seems the two had an amicable break up last September. Tom told the magazine that Taylor is an “amazing woman.”

“She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time,” he says of their relationship.

Tom spoke about the difficulty of having a relationship constantly followed by the media and paparazzi. Tom explains, “A relationship in the limelight…a relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

Hiddleston also opened up about his now infamous “I heart T.S.” tank top. “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,” Hiddleston said. “And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, “I’ve got this.’”

He admitted the shirt was “a joke among friends.”

