Tom Brady’s Reaction to Gisele Bundchen Welcoming Baby With New Boyfriend

From football legend to gracious ex: Tom Brady is extending congratulations to former wife Gisele Bündchen on her newest addition. Sources close to the NFL icon tell Page Six that Brady is “happy for the supermodel — and wishes her nothing but the best,” with another insider confirming he personally reached out to congratulate his ex-wife.

TMZ broke the news on February 5 that Bündchen, 44, and her baby are “healthy,” though details about the infant’s arrival date and specifics remain private. The development marks a significant milestone for Bündchen and Valente, 37, who began dating in June 2023 after serving as her jiu-jitsu instructor since 2021.

Brady’s positive response represents a journey of acceptance. When first learning of the pregnancy in October, the former quarterback was caught off guard. “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” a Page Six source revealed at the time. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”

However, TMZ reports that Bündchen took care to inform Brady personally about the pregnancy, wanting to ensure he wouldn’t “find out by reading about it in the news.” According to People magazine, the couple were “happy for this new chapter in their life” and “looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

The consideration reflects the ongoing connection between the former couple, who share custody of Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. Bündchen also maintained a close relationship as “bonus” parent to Brady’s son Jack, 17, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The pregnancy announcement came after Bündchen and Valente’s relationship deepened. Page Six sources indicated the couple were “deeply in love” by February 2024, with public displays of affection in Miami that Valentine’s Day confirming their strong connection. The Brazilian supermodel has consistently denied rumors of any relationship overlap, telling the New York Times in March 2024, “That’s a lie,” and adding, “No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship.”

“After the initial shock wore off,” Page Six’s source noted, Brady had “grown used to the idea and he’s happy for Gisele. At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business.”