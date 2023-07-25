Tom Brady Seems to Be Serious About His New Relationship With Irina Shayk

Tom Brady seems to have a new girlfriend as he has been seen with model Irina Shayk. The two first met at a wedding in May and were recently spotted in Califonia where Shayk reportedly spent the weekend with the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. And it looks like Brady is taking his new relationship very seriously after being married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years.

According to the Daily Mail, Brady and Shayk have "a lot of chemistry" and the relationship is "not just a fling" with Brady seeing a "future with Shayk." and insider told the outlet. "Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about. She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."

The insider continued: "He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids. He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well."

It was reported by Page Six that Shayk made "a beeline" for Brady during the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick. The 37-year-old model has denied the claim, and it was also reported that Brady told a friend he "wasn't interested." However, it looks like the two did have a connection at the wedding, according to another source.

"They're dating and having fun. It was Tom who invited Irina to his home in LA after they really clicked in May [at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding.] They've been in touch ever since then, trying to line up schedules to meet," the source told the Daily Mail. "They have a lot of chemistry. They're excited to see where it goes but it's still early days."

The new relationship comes nine months after Brady announced his divorce from Bündchen. The former couple reportedly split well before the divorce was finalized. Brady and Bündchen share two children — Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.