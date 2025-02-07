Tom Brady Announces Peculiar Next Career Move After Ex Gisele Bundchen Gives Birth

Tom Brady has had quite the ride since he walked away from his NFL career, walked back to it, and then walked away again to join Fox Sports for his 10-year, $375 million deal, bought a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders back in October, and has now ventured out into a new realm.

According to Sports Illustrated, Brady has announced he’ll be penning 199 weekly newsletters, whatever that might be. He even filmed a video for his announcement, saying he wants to focus on “business, media, leadership, health… and football, obviously.”

Brady refers to this as an extension of his “group chat with friends and family,” avoiding the desire to start a podcast like many of his other fellow sports alums. He also announced this only days away from his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen welcoming her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 37.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 18: Fox Sports commentator Tom Brady stands on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions, at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Brady and Bundchen share daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, agreeing on joint custody after finalizing their divorce in October 2022, ending their 13 years together. The supermodel revealed her pregnancy back in October 2024, revealing she informed Brady personally to ensure he didn’t just learn through media reports.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” a source told Page Six. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”

Brady’s reported reaction to Bundchen giving birth was also positive. According to Page Six, Brady is reportedly “happy for the supermodel – and wishes her nothing but the best.” They also noted that Brady had reached out personally to congratulate his ex-wife.