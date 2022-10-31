'Today' Show Duo Dresses as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Halloween

The Today Show held its annual Halloween episode on Monday. As always, the anchors went all out to portray some iconic figures in pop culture. For Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker, they went as one of this year's most talked-about couples — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

This year, the theme for the Today Show crew's Halloween costumes was Las Vegas. Some of the anchors went as performers who have taken over the Vegas strip, with Jenna Bush Hager dressing up as Celine Dion and Al Roker transforming into Sammy Davis Jr. Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie went as Cirque de Soleil performers while Wilie Geist went as Elvis Presley himself. Considering that Lopez and Affleck wed in a surprise, low-key ceremony held in Las Vegas earlier this year, it was all too fitting that Alexander and Welker dressed up as the couple for the Today Show's Halloween celebrations.

Affleck and Lopez made waves when they revealed that they exchanged vows in Las Vegas back in July. The "Let's Get Loud" singer later recounted their special day via her On the JLo newsletter. She explained that they were in line between two couples and that they "barely" made it to the chapel before midnight. The chapel ended up staying open a bit later than usual so that Affleck and Lopez could make their union official.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote. "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last."

She continued to recall their Las Vegas nuptials, writing, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for." While Lopez and Affleck made things official in Las Vegas, they later held a lavish wedding at the Justice League star's estate in Georgia.