T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Takes Major Legal Move Amidst Divorce

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig is preparing for a serious legal battle in their divorce. This week, The U.S. Sun reported that Fiebig has hired attorney Fara Rodriguez for the high-profile divorce proceedings, signaling that she intends to hash this out in her favor no matter what.

Fiebig has been reluctantly in the spotlight over the last few months since her husband was caught carrying on an affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach. Holmes and Fiebig were reportedly already in the process of separating when the scandal went public, but Holmes did not officially file for divorce until the last week of December. In response, Fiebig has hired Rodriguez – a Manhattan attorney recently promoted to partner at the law firm Philips Nizer LLP.

Fiebig is an attorney herself, and she has prepared for this divorce by the books so far. Her other attorney Stephanie F. Lehman reportedly demanded Holmes file the official divorce complaint after a delay. Lehman's verbiage so far indicates that she and Rodriguez may work with even more lawyers as a team to see this divorce through.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter," Lehman told The Sun at the beginning of January. "To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year," Lehman concluded. Holmes will be represented by Robert H. Moses of Moses Ziegelman Richards & Notaro, LLP. It's not clear what comes next in the divorce proceedings or when they may move forward.

In the meantime, Holmes and Robach have more pressing concerns at work. The duo has been suspended since November when the scandal first broke, and there are more and more reports that they will not be reinstated on GMA at all. So far, neither ABC News nor Robach or Holmes have confirmed these rumors. The company's internal investigation of their relationship is ongoing.

Robach is also in the process of divorcing her husband, actor Andrew Shue. The most recent reports say that she and Holmes are still together, but they are avoiding the public eye now more than ever. Good Morning America continues to air with guest anchors every weekday starting at 6 a.m. ET on ABC.