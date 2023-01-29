Amy Robach and T.J. Seem Unbothered in Sweet New Photos Together After ABC Firing

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' fates on Good Morning America have officially been decided. TMZ reported that Robach and Holmes were fired from GMA after a mediation session that was held on Thursday. Despite the recent reports, the pair seem to be in good spirits based on photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The publication reported that Robach and Holmes were seen embracing each other while in Los Angeles on Friday. They walked hand-in-hand and, at one point, Robach jumped into Holmes' arms. The news personalities appeared to be all smiles even though their outing came hours after it was reported that they were fired from GMA.

Time to celebrate? Amy Robach leaps into TJ Holmes' arms and wraps her legs around him on LA sidewalk https://t.co/EBgBMfOkK8 pic.twitter.com/eTHUkOihOH — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 28, 2023

For the past couple of months, ABC has been conducting an "internal review" into Robach and Holmes' situation after it was reported that they were engaged in a romantic relationship while married to other people. While they appeared on a couple of broadcasts after the news first broke, they were since removed from the air. Based on TMZ's latest report, they're not going to be returning to GMA.

According to the outlet, a mediation session was held on Thursday between the network and the two anchors. It was apparently an "extremely contentious" meeting and allegedly involved ABC reps accusing Robach and Holmes of various forms of misconduct. A source later classified the mediation as a "witch hunt." One of the accusations is that Robach had liquor in her dressing room. ABC claimed that this was a violation of policy, but a source had a different take on the situation. The insider called this allegation "ridiculous" and claimed that some bottles of liquor have even been sent to top ABC News executives.

TMZ also reported that Robach and Holmes have signed their exit agreements. Those agreements include compensation packages. Although, it's unclear exactly how much they'll be walking away with. Neither Robach nor Holmes has spoken out about their reported firings. Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, previously released a memo to staffers regarding the scandal. In the memo, Godwin stated that Robach and Holmes would not be appearing on GMA as the network conducted an "internal review" into their relationship and the ensuing drama. Even though they reportedly since been fired, Godwin did state at the time that Robach and Holmes did not violate company policy.