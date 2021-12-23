Tiffany Haddish Not Happy With Common’s Public Comments on Breakup

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was not happy with rapper Common’s public comments about their split. While appearing on the same show Common made the comments she didn’t like, Haddish said she was “very disappointed” about the reasons he gave for their split. Haddish, 42, and Common, 49, met while making The Kitchen together in 2019 and dated for just over a year before breaking up in November.

When Common appeared on Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored on Dec. 9, Common blamed their busy schedules as the reason for the split. “I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” he said, referring to their work as entertainers. The Oscar-winner also said he did not think “the love really dispersed I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

“We both care about our crafts and what we do. And we care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people, it’s like, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,” Common said, adding that their decision to split was mutual. He said the two could continue supporting each other as friends, but not in a romantic relationship.

When Haddish appeared on Lee’s show this week, the Here Today star said she was “very disappointed” with Common’s comments, reports TooFab. “I was like, Oh, okay, that’s not what you told me, but okay,” Haddish said. When asked what he really told her, Haddish declined to say so publicly.

“I’m fine with it. It’s gonna be a new opportunity,” Haddish continued when asked about the split. “I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that’s with any relationship, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.” Common “might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody,” Haddish told Lee, but he is instead “like a bee going from flower to flower.” She wished him “nothing but joy and happiness.”

Haddish and Common met while making The Kitchen and quickly became friends. Their relationship turned romantic last year. Haddish confirmed they were dating in August 2020. In late November, a source told PEOPLE the two split. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source said at the time.