Tiffany Haddish and Common Have Broken Up

There are reports that comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common have officially called it quits on their relationship after just a year of dating. An insider close to the former couple tells PEOPLE the two broke up due to their busy schedules.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source shared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haddish revealed she was in a relationship with the rapper in August of last year on Steve-O’s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. “I am in a relationship,” she said on the episode, before jokingly adding, “Yeah, we’re twins now” –– at the time, she had just shaved her head and had a matching hairstyle to her partner.

The couple met while working together on the set of The Kitchen,

but sparks didn’t start to fly between the two until they were partnered together for a virtual date as part of a fundraiser sponsored by Bumble during the beginning of the pandemic. The date, according to Haddish, “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.” But after the April meetup, things moved fairly quickly for the two stars. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she said.

The rapper, who recently starred in the latest season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, opened up about his relationship with Haddish telling the PEOPLE Every Day podcast how much he’s learned from spending time with her. “I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want,” he told host Janine Rubenstein. “I’ve evolved and gotten to that place.”

In September, Haddish made headlines after telling the SmartLess podcast that she wasn’t looking for a traditional proposal from Common if they were to make it to that point. “We don’t live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend,” she began. “If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building,” she said at the time.