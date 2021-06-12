✖

Tiffany Haddish is about to make a huge step in her life: adoption. The 41-year-old comedian has revealed that she's closer than ever to adopting a child. Haddish had previously noted she was open to fostering and/or adopting, as she was in the foster system herself and now wants to help a child in need. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Haddish, who is dating Common, confirmed she has completed the parenting classes necessary for the adoption process.

"I'm currently looking, deciding on adopting," the actress told ET's Kevin Frazier. "First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It's Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.

"I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I'm at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it's probably best to just adopt, and I'm on that process now. I want to get somebody that's five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in ... get them ready for the big, bad world. That's what I want to do."

This quote, which delivered while doing press for Tuca & Bertie Season 2, echoes Haddish's previous thoughts on adoption. In November, Haddish — who recently revealed plans to star in a Florence Griffith Joyner biopic — discussed the topic on Common's Audible podcast Mind Power Mixtape.

"I just want to bring survival skills, share everything I know with them," Haddish said, per E! News. "I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at [age] seven—where they know how to use the bathroom, they can communicate, tell you they're hungry. They should have some manners. If not, they can learn them... you can mold their mind. I want the child to know, 'Hey, I chose you to be here with me and I want to give you all the knowledge that I have."