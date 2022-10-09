Tia Mowry Divorce: Cory Hardrict Responds to Cheating Rumors

As fans of Tia Mowry try to grapple with her filing paperwork to end her 14-year marriage from actor Cory Hardrict, the All American star is shooting down speculation that infidelity is the cause of their split. News broke that the Sister, Sister alum filed to divorce Hardrict on Oct. 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the and requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple's two children – Cree, 11; and Cairo, 4. Hours after the news hit the net, the actres opened up about the couple's split that same day underneath a throwback photo of the duo on her Instagram account. While she hasn't noted the reason for the split, Hardrict says he didn't cheat.

After one commenter left a message on Instagram saying, "Cory nooooo. Don't fumble Tia," another chimed in writing, "He cheated on her." The 42-year-old actor shot back, "Lies!" Social media users began searching for clues on their split, noting cryptic posts each shared to their social media ahead of the split becoming public. "Letting go can be painful. But it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion," she shared to her Instagram Stories. Hardrict posted a message also that read: "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time." Fans assumed they were referencing one another.

The couple were together for 22 years in total, first meeting on the set of a film. At the time, Mowry was already a star, while Hardrict was a struggling actor with no car or furniture. He's opened up about how Mowry saw past his shortcomings and believed in him.

They wed in 2008, welcoming their son Cree four years later. Hardrict also appeared on several episodes of Mowry's former reality show with her twin Tamera on the Style Network. Since the split, Tamera told Today that Tia wishes to deal with the matter privately. But at an event a few days before the divorce filing, Tia told reporters at an event for Variety that she was focusing on self-love and setting boundaries.