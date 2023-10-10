'This Is Us' Star Reveals Breakup From Boyfriend of 3 Years

Chrissy Metz is officially back on the market. The This Is Us star took to her Instagram over the weekend to break the news that she and Bradley Collins have split. In a joint statement, they shared, "After three years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably. While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

The two began dating in 2020 and made things Instagram official when Metz shared a sweet post about Collins on none other than National Boyfriend Day. Collins, who works for BMI Broadcast Music, also celebrated his boo's birthday that same week, proving how smitten the two of them were. He also revealed in the post that their first date was in May. It may have taken five months to make things official, but that love was there from the moment they laid eyes on each other, it seems. There were even rumors the couple had gotten engaged, but those were just rumors.

Metz gushed about Collins during an interview with TODAY in 2021, admitting they met on Bumble. "It was very unexpected," Metz shared. "It's funny because we – it's Bradley – we know all the same people. We have all the same friends, and we've been in the same rooms before, but we've never connected, so it was interesting. We really got a chance to know each other because you can't get to smooching too soon when you're social-distance dating. It's helpful, guys. Get to know the person you're dating."

It's unknown why the two broke up, but it sounds like things just weren't working out. At least dating-wise. Their relationship seems like a special one, and not even a breakup will be able to tear them apart. It might not have been the right time for them, but any mutual breakup where both sides will always love and care for each other no matter what. It's all that really matters. Three years is a long time, but friendship seems to be forever.

Luckily, Chrissy Metz has some projects to focus on in the midst of the breakup. She is set to star in the upcoming film A Creature was Stirring, which is due to come out this December. After the SAG-AFTRA strike, she is also starring in the new series Help Me Rhonda as the titular Rhonda Bird. So, while she won't have Bradley Collins romantically by her side, she is still keeping plenty busy and will more than likely still have his platonic support, and vice versa.