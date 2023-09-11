'Sister Wives' Stars Considered 'Break-up Counseling'

While Christine Brown is looking forward to her new marriage with fiance David Wooley, but on Sister Wives, she is still dealing with the fallout of her divorce from Kody Brown. As seen in an exclusive preview from the latest series, Kody Brown meets his former wife for a meal to talk about having post-breakup counseling. Christine was a bit bewildered by the notion.

"Well, listen. I've gotta get to a place where I don't hate you so I never speak bad about you to my children," Brown said, telling Christine Brown that being able to forgive her was his goal.

"If you need to have some sort of, like, post-breakup counseling with me, that's fine," Brown tells her former husband. "The whole thing is very heartbreaking." She quickly lets her true feelings known in a confessional moment, noting that they will never go to counseling and Kody Brown has brought it up for years and it never happened. For her, she tried for years and finally reached that breaking point. The show tosses in a few old photos of Kody and Christine Brown together, young and smiling against the world. But she can't hide all of her true feelings from her former husband.

"She's trying to say it's heartbreaking?" he notes. "She's acting like, in every way possible, that her life is better than it has ever been." As has become typical in recent seasons of Sister Wives, Kody Brown manages to make himself the odd one out, battling against the forces trying to bring him down.

"I feel like, yeah, I need to figure out how to forgive [Christine]. That'd be a good idea. But am I ever going to trust her? Probably not," Brown adds in his confessional. It's somewhat funny to hear him recommend a form of counseling you'd like never see most people agree to undertake. People have figured out breakups in the past and will continue to do so, but for TLC's Sister Wives patriarch, he can't wrap his head around it. At least the version on TV can't, the real guy could just be leaning into the drama more and more to keep the train going.