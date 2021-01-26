✖

Quarantine hasn't been a total drag for This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who went Instagram official with her boyfriend Bradley Collins back in October. Metz, 40, introduced her followers to her new beau on #NationalBoyfriendDay, writing, "From the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you." Since then, Metz sparked engagement rumors after she started wearing a ring on the all-important finger.

When she was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Covino & Rich Show on January 12, Metz addressed the speculation about her relationship status, denying that the couple had gotten engaged. “So you're wearing a ring and people are speculating,” Covino said to Metz. The actress and singer replied, "So let's be very clear. Let me - can I show you guys the ring? This is the ring. So Bradley bought it for me - I'm so glad that you're clearing this up. Thank you. So we went crystal shopping for a friend and I also love crystals as well, but I was like, wait, this is a ring that he bought me for Christmas. But if you guys can see it, it's a honeycomb. I'm obsessed with bees. I love bees."

Metz continued, citing a slow news day as the source of this level of relationship investigation. "I'm like, who thought that this was an engagement ring, first of all?! And like, what?! So it's just so funny that they run with it. And I'm like, it's definitely not a slow day in the news. Let's talk about some real stuff. OK? About like what's going on in our country as opposed to a ring that I might be wearing. I'm like, ‘y'all, goodness!’ Anyway, thanks for clearing it up. It's a honeycomb ring and I love it very much, but it's not an engagement ring."

Metz and Collins have been dating since May 2020, and she told TODAY with Hoda and Jenna that the couple met on the popular dating app Bumble while on lockdown in Nashville. Metz joked that while she isn't an official spokesperson for the app, "it does work."

Metz explained that while the coronavirus pandemic has made dating a bit more complicated, it also forced the couple to get to know each other at a deeper level. "It was very unexpected," said Metz. "It’s funny because we know — it’s Bradley — we know all the same people. We have all the same friends and we’ve been in the same rooms before, but we’ve never connected, so it was interesting. We really got a chance to know each other because you can’t get to smooching too soon when you’re social-distance dating. It’s helpful, guys. Get to know the person you’re dating."

While the happy couple may not be headed to the altar right away, they seem to be going strong. Metz can be seen weekly on This Is Us, which airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.