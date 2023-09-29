Travis Kelce Weighs in on Mark Cuban's Advice for Taylor Swift to Break up With Him

Everyone has thoughts on the rumored Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance, including Mark Cuban. While appearing on ESPN's First Take, the Dallas Mavericks owner said Swift should move on from the two-time Super Bowl champion tight and suggested she should date a Mavericks player.

"Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis, break up with him," Cuban joked, per US Weekly. "I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu." When Kelce heard Cuban's comments, he had the perfect response from him.

"[Cuban] Just sign me to a ten day [contract]!" Kelce wrote on social media. The romance rumors began when Kelce said on the New Heights podcast in July that he attempted to give Swift his number when attending her concert in Kansas City, Missouri. This past Sunday, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game and cheered loudly when Kelce scored a touchdown late in the game. Swift and Kelce left Arrowhead Stadium together and were hanging out a a Chiefs' private party later that evening.

"I know that I brought all this attention to me, I'm the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," Kelce said to his brother Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast this week. "You miss 100% shots you don't take, baby. What's real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys' shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out. ...Like you said on that Thursday night game, I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying 'alright now' will have to be kind of where I keep it."

Jason Kelce recently shared when he knew about his brother's romance on SportsRadio 94 WIP. "I wish I could tell you. I have gotten no inclination from Travis … I would say with this one, it definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman," he said, per US Weekly. "I think that he can probably handle both of those gears when necessary."