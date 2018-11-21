‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore and Dawes Singer Taylor Goldsmith’s Romantic Relationship Timeline

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot over the weekend, tying a ribbon around a perfect Hollywood love story.

Moore has been the center of public adoration for years, rising to fame as a teenager and reinventing herself again and again. After years of brief but intense romances and celebrity mismatches, she seems to have found real happiness with singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith, of the folk rock band Dawes.

Goldsmith hails from Los Angeles County, California. He began producing music under the name Dawes as early as 2002, when he was just 17 years old. It has blossomed into a massive career for him, and may also represent a triumphant ending for Moore as well.

After their beautiful wedding ceremony on Sunday, many fans are looking back at how Moore and Goldsmith found each other. Here are the highlights from their romance so far.

Past Relationships.

Like her new husband, Moore began producing music at a young age. She burst onto the spotlight in 1999, at the age of 13. As a young pop star, she began dating other famous people, and much of her dating history played out in the public eye.

It was not all bad — Moore is famously still friends with her first boyfriend, actor Wilmer Valderrama, who attended her wedding this weekend. She also dated MTV VJ Brian McFayden, tennis player Andy Roddick, actor Zack Braff and “DJ AM” Adam Goldstein.

Finally, in 2009, Moore began seeing former Whiskeytown frontman Ryan Adams. She and the singer-songwriter were married for several years, though their romance ended badly.

Divorce From Ryan Adams

Moore filed for divorce from Adams in January of 2015, though it was not finalized until the following year. Just last month, Moore talked about her divorce in an interview with Glamour, revealing that it had become “a very unhealthy situation.”

“I don’t feel guilty for it,” she said. “I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

Adams has been a little more combative than Moore.

Dawes’ Biggest Fan

Around that same time, Moore was one of Dawes’ most vocal and supportive fans. In May of 2015, she posted on Instagram about her excitement for the bands’ new album.

“Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it’s going to be the soundtrack of my summer,” she wrote.

She later told PEOPLE that Goldsmith saw the post and sent her a message, which is how they first got connected.

“Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me,” Moore said. “We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Early Dating Days

Moore and Goldsmith’s relationship has been a cute one, developing in glimpses on social media. Between sprawling band tours and filming America’s favorite TV drama, they found time to become one of the most beloved celebrity couples.

Hiking

One of Moore and Goldsmith’s favorite activities in their downtime is hiking. The couple goes on more than just casual weekend strolls together. According to a report by Marie Claire, they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro together back in March.

Music

The couple has also collaborated on a couple of music projects together as well. In 2017, Moore starred in Dawes’ music video for “Roll With The Punches.”

More recently, the two teamed up for an original song for This Is Us. “Invisible Ink” was co-written by Moore and Goldsmith, performed by Moore and then incorporated in the show through Moore’s character, Rebecca.

Engagement

Goldsmith proposed to Moore on Sept. 23, 2017, to a resounding yes. The two held a massive engagement party, documented on Moore’s Instagram Story.

“He did a very good job,” Moore told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal. “Yeah, I’m not an engagement ring kind of girl. I’m a bashful girl and I didn’t think I really wanted one, but then — I’m very happy with this. Because you can see my skin underneath. I like that.”

Wedding

Finally, it all culminated this weekend when Moore and Goldsmith said their vows in front of their friends and family.

“There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people,” an insider told E! News about the ceremony. They added that it was “an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy’s home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening.”