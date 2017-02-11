'The Voice' Champ Cassadee Pope Engaged to All Time Low’s Rian Dawson

WE'RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A photo posted by @cassadeepope on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

Even if she doesn't win the Grammy on Sunday night for Best Country Duo, former champ of The Voice, Cassadee Pope will have great reason to celebrate all weekend long.

The 27-year-old country singer took to social media Friday evening to share with fans and followers that she and her boyfriend, Rian Dawson, 29, are now engaged.

We're engaged," she posted simply on Instagram, captioned with heart emojis. On his own account, Dawson added the same image but wrote, "The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier."

The couple has been dating for seven years and are incredibly supportive of each other. For Dawson's birthday last year, Pope wrote on Instagram, "So proud of you and lucky to call you mine."

Dawson is the drummer and percussionist for the rock band All Time Low.

Congrats to the adorable couple!

