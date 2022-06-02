'The View' Alum Rosie O'Donnell Reveals New Girlfriend

✖

Rosie O'Donnell is head over heels in love. The View alum marked the first day of Pride Month on Wednesday, June 1 by going Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee. O'Donnell confirmed her rumored relationship with Aimee, whose last name is not known, by resharing a photo of herself and her girlfriend originally posted to Aimee's private Instagram account.

In the photo, the happy couple is all smiles as Aimee wraps her arms around O'Donnell's neck. Aimee shared the snapshot with the caption, "Happy PRIDE!!" O'Donnell did not add a comment of her own when she reposted the photo, which prompted plenty of responses from her followers. Reacting to the news, one person commented, "so happy for you!" Somebody else added, "you guys have that Happy Glow Yayy! you go Rosie." A third person wrote, "look at you all happy!! You deserve it!!"

The post came just weeks after O'Donnell first sparked romance rumors last month. On May 22, the star took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself holding hands with an unknown woman, their hands resting on the other woman's leg. She captioned the snapshot, "how's ur weekend? [Spokane]." At this time, little is known about Aimee, though she did reveal during a 2021 appearance on the Lesbian Speaking podcast that she was raised a strict Mormon in Boise, Idaho. On the podcast, Aimee, who said she married at age 21 "out of duty" and welcomed a daughter named Izzie, struggled with her sexuality due to her upbringing.

O'Donnell's romance with Aimee marks her first public relationship since her split from Elizabeth Rooney, a Boston police officer. The former couple began dating in November 2017 and became engaged in October 2018, with Rooney at the time sharing a photo of the sparkling diamond ring on her Instagram account. Just a year later, however, the couple called off their engagement after two years together.

Prior to her relationship with Rooney, O'Donnell was married to the late Michelle Rounds, who died of apparent suicide in September 2017 at age 46, for two years until 2015. Together, they share 9-year-old daughter Dakota. O'Donnell also shares four children with former partner Kelli Carpenter – son Parker, 27; daughter Chelsea, 24; son Blake, 22; and daughter Vivienne, 19. The former couple separated in 2007 after their marriage was annulled. Aimee is mom to 15-year-old son Elliott and college-age daughter Izzie Porter, according to the Daily Mail.