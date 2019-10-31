‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Breaks Engagement, Splits From Fiancee Elizabeth Rooney

Rosie O’Donnell is back on the market! The View alum has reportedly broken her engagement with cop Elizabeth Rooney a year after she popped the question. Radar Online first reported multiple sources confirmed the end of the relationship, after one source enticed O’Donnell hadn’t publicly mentioned her fiancée in quite some time.

The outlet also writes Rooney removed all references to the engagement from her Instagram. Rooney sparked engagement speculation when she showed off her engagement ring on the social media platform in October 2018, in a post that has now been deleted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rooney also deleted the letter “R” and a diamond ring emoji from her Instagram bio, signaling at the end of the relationship.

The news comes a few days after O’Donnell seemed to shut down any talk about her relationship. In an interview with Us Weekly on Oct. 17, the actress said: “No, no there are none. No wedding plans” when asked if she and the 34-year-old police officer had started to plan their big day.

The couple first started dating in 2017. Reports surfaced last October that O’Donnell proposed in the summer of 2018 after one year of dating. They kept the news of their engagement secret for a few months before O’Donnell confirmed the news.

“I am in love,” O’Donnell told Howard Stern in 2017. “It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing… I get along with her so well. It’s kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like,’It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’”

Radar reports Rooney currently works as a mounted officer for the Worcester Police Department. The pair reportedly had a long-distance engagement as Rooney refused to leave her job and relocate to New York.

O’Donnell also previously told Us Weekly the couple was not rushing their wedding plans so her daughter, Dakota, could become more acquainted with Rooney.

“I have a 5-year-old with autism [Dakota] and we have a routine going, the two of us,” she said in October 2018. “Elizabeth comes every five days and stays for a few days. It’s kind of a great, slow process where [Dakota] does say, ‘I have two brothers and two sisters and two mommies.’ So, she’s kind of in the vibe of it, but you know when you have a kid with special needs like that, you try to go in a little bit of a different place. So, we both agree that [holding off on wedding plans] would be best for everyone.”

O’Donnell was married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007, and Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. She shares four children, Parker, 24, Chelsea, 22, Blake, 19, and Vivienne, 16, with Carpenter, and Dakota with Rounds, who died by suicide in September 2017.