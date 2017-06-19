‘The Bachelor’s’ Lauren Bushnell Admits Relationship With Ben Higgins Isn’t Perfect

Lauren Bushnell admits that she and Ben Higgins do not have a picture-perfect relationship, E! News reports.

The Bachelor couple’s relationship has been under public scrutiny for the past couple of weeks. After their reality series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? finished airing, the two were not often seen together.

More split rumors were fueled last week when Ben did not attend Lauren’s birthday trip to Mexico. Higgins took to Instagram to deny their split with a PDA-filled post last week.

On Monday, Lauren shared her thoughts on their relationship with a photo she posted to Instagram.

“We ain’t perfect but we tryin,” she wrote alongside the pic of her hugging Higgins.

Time will tell if this couple will truly make it post-Bachelor.

