‘The Bachelor’ Alums Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Reveal the Baby Names They Won’t Choose

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham are currently expecting their first child, and while they might not know what they’ll be naming their bundle of joy, they are certain of a few monikers they won’t be using.

“No Arie Jr. Jr.,” Burnham said during their special on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, Almost Famous, via PEOPLE. Though the couple already knows the sex of their baby on the way, the father-to-be emphasizes, “If it’s a boy, no Jr. Jr. And [if it’s a girl], no Ariel.”

As of now, the couple is still looking through options when it comes to the name of their baby.

“We have quite a list of names, yeah,” Burnham said, with her fiancé adding, “There’s this [naming] app that you can swipe left or right, a lot like Tinder.”

“I’m at like almost 600 nos,” Burnham noted.

The duo has not yet revealed whether they are expecting a boy or girl, but hinted that they may reveal the news during the season premiere of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in January.

“Here’s the thing, we filmed a little something with The Bachelor for the premiere,” Luyendyk Jr. said. “If it makes the edit, it’ll be on there.”

Burnham competed on Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018, and while she finished in the runner-up spot, the pair ultimately became engaged after Luyendyk Jr. broke of his engagement to the show’s winner, Becca Kufrin.

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. announced Burnham’s pregnancy in November, sharing a photo of themselves holding up a roll of ultrasound images.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham told Us Weekly, sharing that she had Luyendyk Jr. read the results of the test. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

While the pregnancy wasn’t planned, Luyendyk Jr. shared that he and his fiancée couldn’t be happier to be on the journey to parenthood.

“We weren’t trying, but we are so excited,” he said. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The couple lives in Phoenix, Arizona, after purchasing a home there in April 2018, and their wedding is scheduled for January 2019 in Hawaii.

“The first thing we thought of was, ‘Oh my gosh. Our wedding,’” Burnham recalled. “Obviously we’re not married yet, but this is the way it happened — and this is probably the way it was meant to happen!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ariejr