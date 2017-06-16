‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood and Fiancé Matt Baier Check Into ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Amber Portwood and fiancé Matt Baier have been going through a turbulent period in their relationship, and it was recently confirmed that the pair has postponed their October wedding.

Now, E! News reports that the duo has checked into marriage boot camp in an effort to work on their relationship. The duo will reportedly be joined by Portwood’s mother, Tonya Portwood on WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Portwood and Baier reportedly checked into boot camp on Friday, which fans had previously speculated after Portwood noted in an Instagram story that she would be working in Los Angeles.

MORE: Why Amber Portwood Put Her Wedding to Matt Baier on Hold

“For the time being, Matt and Amber’s engagement is on hold,” a source said of the pair’s wedding plans. “They are working on their relationship.”

“A lot has come out through the course of filming and from various online stories,” the source added. “That has added extra pressure and made things difficult.”

“They’ve both been open about their personal struggles, but it hasn’t been easy when their lives are under such heavy scrutiny. Despite their issues, they are still living together and are hopeful things can be fixed.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @WeddingNewsbit

Related:

Amber Portwood Breaks up With Matt Baier

‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Does ‘Something Free for Fans’ After Book Signing Cancellation

Amber Portwood Responds to Farrah Abraham’s Cease and Desist