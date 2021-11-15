‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason Still Owe Five Figures in Taxes

Jenelle Evans and David Eason still owe more than $46,400 in taxes as the former Teen Mom 2 star reels from the cancellation of her activewear line last week and Eason’s arrest Friday. The Sun reported Saturday that the $46,406.70 state tax lien for the year 2017 that the couple was slapped with in June 2020 remains active, with a court clerk confirming the amount has not been paid off.

Evans and Eason’s tax troubles came after the MTV reality star was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after Eason shot and killed the family’s pet French bulldog for nipping at 4-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason previously had been fired from Teen Mom 2 after making homophobic comments on social media. Since then, Evans has gone on to pursue a number of different projects, including a YouTube channel and podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans’ planned foray into athleisure was scheduled to launch on Nov. 17, but last week, the company that manufactured the clothing line, Sew Sew You, announced they were pulling out of the project due to all the controversies in the reality personality’s past after they claimed they were contacted by Teen Mom fans. Evans shared news of the cancellation on TikTok, saying she had been “crying all morning.” She continued, “Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but Sew Sew You has dropped me because of haters.”

Friday, Eason was arrested on allegations of driving with a revoked license with an open container of alcohol in his car. Eason was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Friday and held on $750 bond before being bailed out through a bondsman. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 16. Eason was previously charged with driving with a revoked license in a separate incident back in July 2020 and has additional charges for driving with license revoked, expired registration tag and speeding out of Pender County. He is expected to appear in court for those charges on Feb. 9. Evans previously claimed on TikTok that Eason had lost his license due to unpaid child support to his ex.