Tearful Derek Hough Dedicates Emmy Win to 'Beautiful' Wife Hayley Erbert Amid Her Recovery

Derek Hough couldn't hold back his emotions as he took home the win for Outstanding Choreography at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmys, dedicating his win to wife Hayley Erbert. Upon accepting the fourth Emmy of his career for choreographing Michael Buble's "Higher" on Dancing With the Stars, the ABC dance competition judge dedicated his award to wife Hayley Erbert, who has undergone numerous surgeries over the past month.

"Exactly a month ago I was in the hospital. this is a different moment," a choked-up Hough said in his acceptance speech." "A life-changing moment [that] reminded me to really savor each every moment." He continued, "What a stark contrast this has been," noting that he had just flown in from Washington D.C., where his wife is recovering from a cranial hematoma, the night before. The dancer would go on to dedicate his Emmy to his "beautiful wife," adding in an address to her, "Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable. You inspire me every day."

Hough and Erbert, who were married in August, were performing in Washington D.C. on their Symphony of Dance tour in December when she suffered a cranial hematoma and was rushed into surgery for an emergency craniectomy. Since then, Hough has been updating his followers on her progress as she's subsequently undergone a cranioplasty surgery, with doctors installing a skull implant to restore her head to its natural shape and protect her brain from injury.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he shared at the time. "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

Hough continued that he and his family are "profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers" from their supporters, as they have "been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time." He added, "This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."