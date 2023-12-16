Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Gets 'Miracle' Health Update Ahead of Next Surgery

Derek Hough shared an update on the health of his wife, Hayley Erbert, who will undergo another surgery after having experienced an emergency craniectomy earlier this month because of bleeding in her brain.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted video of the pair strolling along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., set to the song "Chasing Cars," as the two walk towards the Washington Monument from a distance.

During their excursion, the couple are bundled up, including Erbert, who is wearing a protective helmet. , Hough said in his extensive caption that life has been challenging due to life-threatening events that have suddenly entered his life. He added that he and his wife are doing well but that the recovery process "has been nothing short of a miracle."

"As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives," he wrote. "It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

"Hayley is doing well," Hough continued. "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.

He added, "Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received. It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us."

"We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time."

"While this isn't the holiday season either of us envisioned, it's one that we're incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it," Hough concluded.

In a brief update a week ago, Hough discussed Erbert's hospitalization, noting that Erbert is "on the long road to recovery." According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull" that is "usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain."

Julianne Hough, Hough's sister and fellow Dancing With the Stars pro, has also asked fans to pray for her brother and sister-in-law. "Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," she wrote. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"