Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Spark Engagement Rumors Amid Romantic Getaway

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have just taken a significant step in their relationship, at least according to hints from their latest romantic getaway. The couple, who have been dating since 2016 but have kept their relationship mostly private, recently embarked on a multi-day trip to St. Ives, a trip that a source said is “particularly special” and has since sparked engagement rumors.

Sources close to the couple revealed to The Sun that the duo left for the vacation hotspot by private jet from Swift’s Nashville, Tennessee home sometime last week. After arriving in London, the couple then embarked to St. Ives, and while there isn’t necessarily anything peculiar about a getaway, sources close to the couple seemed to hint that this getaway perhaps held a bit more importance. According to the outlet’s sources, rather than opting for a hotel stay, Swift and Alwyn rented a house “for maximum romantic seclusion.” One source even suggested that the length of their trip – just three days – signaled the getaway could be a celebration of a special occasion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Taylor’s a superstar and obviously very wealthy, so she can travel almost anywhere she wants at any time. But to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them,” one source said of the 4,000-mile journey. “It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place. Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they’re certainly very happy and enjoying their time together.”

Staying true to their private nature, neither Swift nor Alwyn, who reportedly grew even closer and whose relationship reportedly got even more serious amid pandemic lockdowns, have not commented on the engagement rumors. The couple began dating in 2016, and while they have chosen to keep their relationship relatively low-key, only being spotted out together on a handful of occasions, it is no secret that Alwyn has quickly become something of a muse for Swift, with the singer even having him to thank for several of her newer tracks partially, including “betty” and “evermore.”

The speculation surrounding Swift and Alwyn’s relationship status is just the latest round of engagement rumors the couple has faced. In October 2019, engagement rumors were sparked when Swift and Alwyn stepped out for the Saturday Night Live after-party in New York. Not long after, fans became convinced Alwyn had popped the question when they believed they heard a change in lyrics from the original “Baby just say yes” to “Baby just said yes” in the re-recording of “Love Story.” The couple even found themselves at the center of wedding rumors in December 2020 when Swift wore a dress resembling a wedding gown in posts promoting her “willow” music video.